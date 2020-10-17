Naruto Star Joins Demon Slayer's Mugen Train Movie

✖

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train has hit theaters in Japan and is currently breaking records when it comes to the amount of profits it is bringing in on the countless screens it is playing on within the country, and with the first feature length film of the series showing us a brand new chapter in the lives of Tanjiro and his friends, a veteran of the Naruto series has been added to the cast. Akira Ishida currently gives life to the voice of Gaara in the Naruto franchise, and has lent his talents in bringing to life the character of Akaza.

Akaza is one of the main antagonists of the Demon Slayer movie, acting as one of the highest ranking demons in the popular anime franchise. With Tanjiro and the rest of his friends stuck aboard the demon infested train, fans of the anime franchise are enjoying the newest adventures of the Demon Slayer Corps in Japan, with a release of next year set for North American fans waiting to see how the next chapter of the popular Shonen series gets off the ground. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train has already broken records as receiving the most screens in theaters in Japan and has pulled in one billion yen following its premiere day!

ANN reported that Demon Slayer: Infinity Train has added Akira Ishida to its roster, with the former villain of the Hidden Leaf Village gaining an appropriate role in the film as a demon who is looking to put an end to Tanjiro and his quest of ridding the world of its demonic influences!

(Photo: Toei & Studio Pierrot)

Demon Slayer's second season has yet to be confirmed by the animation studio responsible for both the first season of the anime and this first feature length film in Ufotable, but there are rumors that a confirmation might be arriving sooner than we think. With the first film of the franchise breaking records in Japan in its first days of release, we would imagine that the animation studio might wish to capitalize on the popularity of the Shonen series!

The manga for Demon Slayer might have come to a close and ended Tanjiro's journey, but there is still plenty of material left to translate into the anime for the franchise!

