Demon Slayer: Mugen Train on Track to Surpass Dragon Ball Super: Broly's U.S. Box Office

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now on track to surpassing Dragon Ball Super: Broly's entire box office run in the United States. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's world domination has been no secret since the Mugen Train film first opened in Japan last Fall, yet all of these months later the fervor for the film has not seemed to die out in the slightest. That hype is continuing through the film's recent slate of international releases, and the film has already been a huge success in the United States.

While already making waves with its limited theatrical opening weekend in the United States (even managing to surpass blockbusters like Mortal Kombat with that opening day specifically), it looks like Mugen Train is already nearing the overall box office total of one of the previously most successful anime film releases in the United States, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

As detailed in a new report from Forbes, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has earned an additional $1.348 million USD as of Thursday, and that brings its original seven day domestic earnings total to $27.705 million USD. This brings the overall worldwide box office performance of the film to $462 million USD (not accounting for its worldwide box office numbers from the past week).

What's notable about this number is that it will soon overtake Dragon Ball Super: Broly's box office performance. While Dragon Ball Super: Broly also did very well within its first week (with $22 million USD), the film eventually ended its run with around $30 million USD. As Forbes predicts with the rate and speed to which Mugen Train is getting its box office success, the film will be surpassing Dragon Ball Super: Broly's domestic run before long.

Aniplex of America have been steadily opening more screenings in more theaters around the country, and this makes the performance even more impressive when considering it's being released in around 1,000 or so theaters during an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen if this success will continue, but it's clear that the interest is there!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now screening in theaters

