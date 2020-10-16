Demon Slayer Movie Tops Mortal Kombat in Opening Day Box Office

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big Mugen Train movie topped Mortal Kombat at the box office for their opening day! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been one of the biggest anime hits ever (even scoring the title as the best performing anime film of all time in Japan) since its first release in theaters in Japan last October, and now the highly anticipated film has begun making its way through international territories. The film finally started its release in the United States, and the film has hit the top of the box office with its opening day estimates!

According to new numbers from Box Office Mojo, the estimate for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train's opening day of April 23rd has marked $9.5 million USD at the box office in nearly 1600 theaters. Not only is this a big deal since the film is already close to earning Funimation's initial $10 million USD estimate for this limited theatrical release, but it's been estimated to have overtaken the Mortal Kombat reboot film.

(Photo: Shueisha / Warner Bros.)

It's a big weekend for the new Mortal Kombat film as April 23rd also marked its debut in theaters and the HBO Max streaming service. According to the estimates, the film earned a cool $9 million USD for its opening day box office. Things could definitely change between the estimates and final numbers for this Friday (and for the rest of the Weekend overall), but this is a notable victory for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba film.

The film was released in far fewer theaters, and is a much more niche property than Mortal Kombat. Although the Mortal Kombat film is also streaming with HBO Max (while Mugen Train won't be getting a digital release until June), Godzilla vs. Kong's theatrical performance proved that interested fans will not only show up to theaters but also stream the film with HBO Max if the interest is indeed there.

With such a slim $500,000 USD separating the two for their opening day, the rest of the weekend will indeed be interesting when all of the box office performance numbers are settled. But what do you think? Have you checked out Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!