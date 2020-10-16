Demon Slayer Movie Makes U.S. Box Office History with Opening Weekend

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has had quite the year, and its movie has reminded the world of its power. Last fall, the film went live in Japan to record numbers and now ranks as the highest-grossing movie in the country. Now, Tanjiro has hit up theaters in the United States with record-breaking success.

If you did not hear, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train went live this weekend after a long wait. Now, the box office numbers are in, and it turns out Tanjiro struck gold. The movie came in second at the domestic box office with a staggering $15.9 million USD haul. It fell just short of number one as Mortal Kombat debuted this weekend to $22.5 million.

(Photo: Ufotable)

As you can imagine, Demon Slayer is living large with this success, and its popularity is even more exciting when you realize how many theaters it played in. The anime flick was a few million away from defeating Mortal Kombat with shows in less than 1,600 locations nationwide. As for Mortal Kombat, the big-budget flick screened in over 3,000 venues, so Demon Slayer might have won the week if it roped in more theaters. But as it stands, Sub-Zero managed to eek out a victory over Nezuko this past weekend.

Currently, Demon Slayer is expected to end its weekend gross with $19.5 million which blows its expectations out of the water. Analysts thought it was lofty for the film to earn $10 million in its opening weekend domestically, but Tanjiro showed everyone wrong. His movie now holds the record for being the highest-grossing foreign-language film domestically in its opening weekend. Overall, it stands at number eleven on that same list with lifetime gross, so here's to hoping Demon Slayer continues to slay with moviegoers.

If you haven't watched Demon Slayer just yet, you can find the anime online. Crunchyroll is streaming all of season one right now while Funimation oversees the dub. At this time, Demon Slayer is working on season two, and its new episodes are expected to debut later in 2021. No date has been announced for the film's home video at this time.

HT - Variety