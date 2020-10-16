Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Shows How Much Tanjiro Needs to Grow

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train didn't just show how deadly the world of demons continues to be for both demon slayers and regular civilians alike, it showed us just how much growing Tanjiro has yet to do as both Rengoku and the monster he fights prove that the Shonen protagonist has a long way to go. With the feature-length film taking place directly following the conclusion of the first season, and acting as a bridge to the second which will release later this year, it's clear that Tanjiro and his friends are going to focus on training more than ever before.

Warning. This article will dive into spoilers for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, so if you have yet to see the movie, be forewarned and avoid this write-up.

The purpose of Tanjiro, Netzuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu boarding the locomotive was to come into contact with the Flame Hashira, one of the "Pillars" of the Demon Slayer Corps who might know more about Tanjiro's father's fire dance that the Shonen protagonist tapped into during his fight with the Spider Clan in season one. With the lesser demon Enmu taking over the train they were on, Tanjiro was able to witness a small fraction of the strength that Rengoku had at his disposal as he moved at lightning-fast speeds in order to save civilians and deal heavy damage to the lesser demon.

(Photo: Ufotable)

Of course, Tanjiro truly witnessed the strength of Rengoku when he battled against one of the Upper Three demons in Akaza, an insanely powerful supernatural creature who not only stood toe to toe with the Flame Hashira but ultimately managed to take his life during their one-on-one duel. Akaza pleaded with Rengoku to become a demon like him so that they could continue their rivalry for eternity, but the Hashira refused his offer and nearly was able to kill the Upper Three demon with the rising of the sun.

Ultimately, Rengoku died thanks to his injuries with Akaza making a quick exit to save his own life, causing Tanjiro to devolve into a sobbing mess while also realizing that his power paled in comparison to the Pillar and demon who he just witnessed give their all during their insane battle. With Tanjiro's new goal to visit Rengoku's family estate, Season Two of the anime will most likely feature the young members of the Corps training hard to raise the power of their respective skills.

Do you think Season Two will see Tanjiro bridge the gap between himself and the Hashira?