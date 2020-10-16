Demon Slayer Mugen Train Takes Tanjiro's Breathing Mastery to Next Level

✖

Demon Slayer Mugen Train has finally hit theaters in the West, with North American anime fans flocking to theaters to see the continuation of Tanjiro's story following the first season of the popular series, and the first feature-length film of the franchise has the main demon slayer learning some big new techniques. With Tanjiro learning to master abilities in both the realms of water and fire thanks to his breathing techniques, the war against the lower demon known as Enmu will put his abilities to the test as he seeks to learn more from the Flame Hashira known as Rengoku.

Warning. This article will dive into spoilers for the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie, so be forewarned as there we are diving into serious spoiler territory.

Breathing techniques have always been the main weapon of the Demon Slayer Corps, with Tanjiro spending the majority of his training attempting to master the training that gives him mastery over both water and fire attacks using his black sword. During the events of Mugen Train, we see Tanjiro learn that breathing can be used for a variety of advantages, not simply including launching attacks against the demons in his path. As Rengoku demonstrates during the film, Tanjiro still has a lot to learn if he wants to reach the same level as the Hashira.

When Tanjiro finds himself stabbed by one of Enmu's minions who is seeking to live in their happiest dream, Rengoku is able to teach the young swordsman how to utilize his breathing in order to seal the wound that would have otherwise killed him. Unfortunately for Tanjiro, his breathing isn't ultimately enough to help save Rengoku's life, as he loses his battle with the Upper Three demon known as Azaka.

While the breathing techniques can give the Demon Slayer a number of insane abilities, it ultimately isn't able to save the life of Rengoku who fins himself suffering an injury that blows a hole through his upper torso. With Rengoku's last breaths, he implores Tanjiro and his friends to visit his family estate to learn more about his flame techniques, setting up a journey for season two of the anime series.

