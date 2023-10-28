Demon Slayer's Mugen Train Arc is Coming to Toonami

Demon Slayer's Mugen Train movie became the most profitable anime film of all time. Focusing on Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps fighting against some of the most powerful demons they've encountered on their journey, the second season has already found its way onto platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu in the past. Now, the Mugen Train is arriving in Toonami's station as the Demon Slayer Corps will hit Cartoon Network sooner than anime fans might expect.

The Demon Slayer story that is coming to Toonami is the television adaptation of the Mugen Train Arc, rather than the movie that hit theaters and became a giant hit in the anime world. Tanjiro and his young cohorts are aiming to eliminate the demon lord Muzan while simultaneously attempting to find a cure for Nezuko's demonic affliction. On their quest, the Mugen Train introduces the shonen heroes to Rengoku the Flame Hashira, one of the most powerful members of the Survey Corps who loves his food. Ironically enough, in 2022, the co-creator of Toonami, Jason DeMarco, had stated that the Demon Slayer anime was "too expensive" to license on the Cartoon Network programming block. Luckily, it seems that things have changed when it comes to Tanjiro making a comeback to the cable channel.

(Photo: ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Toonami

Demon Slayer's Mugen Train Arc will begin on Cartoon Network's Toonami early next month on November 11th. At present, we have yet to receive confirmation if this run will include the rest of season two, aka the Entertainment District Arc. With the upcoming arrival of Rengoku, Akaza, and the other introductions of the Mugen Train storyline, Demon Slayer's long-awaited return to Toonami is sure to turn a few anime fans' heads.

Earlier this year, anime fans had the opportunity to check out the third season of Demon Slayer in the Swordsmith Village Arc. Next year will see the arrival of the fourth season, placing Tanjiro and his friends into the Hashira Training Arc. While it has yet to be confirmed how many additional seasons Demon Slayer has before the series comes to an end, there isn't much left from the source material to adapt at this point.

