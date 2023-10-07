Demon Slayer Launches 2023 Halloween Campaign

Horror anime is few and far between in the ever-expanding medium, but that doesn't stop horror elements from routinely finding their way into some of the biggest anime franchises on the market. Such is definitely the case with Demon Slayer, which has seen Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps fight against some of anime's creepiest creatures. This year saw the conclusion of the Swordsmith Village Arc in the anime adaptation, setting Tanjiro and his allies on a new quest and Ufotable has promoted a new event for this Halloween season.

While the popularity of anime has been growing in North America, there are still some big elements from the medium that have yet to cross their way to the West. Anime cafes for example are much more frequent in Japan, with studios routinely taking the opportunity to take over restaurants and eateries to highlight their franchises. Demon Slayer, like many other series, has cafes in Japan and this is where Ufotable's Halloween-themed event will take place. Alongside the upcoming event that will run from October 11th to November 5th, Ufotable has created new art that will put Demon Slayer's slayers and demons into costumes for a "Masquerade Ball".

Demon Slayer's Spooky Season Event

Along with Demon Slayer-themed food and drinks, the cafes will also have merchandise that will use the artwork created by Ufotable. Since hitting both the small and silver screens, Tanjiro and his fellow demon slayers have become some of the most popular anime characters in the world. Even when the anime series eventually does end like its manga, Demon Slayer will remain a major player in the anime world for years to come.

Demon Slayer has already confirmed its fourth season as the Hashira Training Arc, seeing Tanjiro and his friends working to increase their strength as the villainous Muzan is now out to get Nezuko. Despite Tanjiro seeing some major upgrades thanks to his time in arcs like Mugen Train, Entertainment District, and Swordsmoth Village, he still has a long way to go before he can take on the Demon Lord and survive.

Do you hope to see Demon Slayer cafes one day make their way to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.