Demon Slayer Creator Releases New Sketch to Celebrate Shueisha Anniversary

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have ended its manga's original run a few years ago, but the creator behind it all has returned with a special new sketch to help celebrate a milestone anniversary for one of Shueisha's many offerings! Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest anime franchises in recent memory thanks to the success of the anime's TV series and movie, and fans are currently waiting for the fourth season to hit in the near future. But the manga itself ended its run during the height of the anime's rise to its current level of popularity.

Demon Slayer series creator Koyoharu Gotoge is just one of Shueisha's many artists recruited to help celebrate the milestone 30th Anniversary of Shueisha J Books imprint, and celebration the occasion with a special new sketch of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado reunited them long after the manga came to an end. With fans currently waiting for the next season of the series, this is a welcome comeback for the brother and sister duo. Check out Koyoharu Gotoge's special sketch below.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What to Know for Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer Season 4 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the third season, but a release date or window has yet to be announced for the new episodes as of the time of this writing. Featuring a returning staff and cast from the previous anime releases, the new season has confirmed it will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. You can catch up with everything that's happened so far in the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

If you're jumping into the franchise for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What did you think of the way Demon Slayer's manga ended? Are you excited for Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!