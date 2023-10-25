Demon Slayer Actor Daisuke Hirakawa Announces Hiatus

It looks like one of anime's best voice actors is ready to go on hiatus. New reports from Japan revealed actor Daisuke Hirakawa has begun a short hiatus. This decision comes after Hirakawa began suffering from sudden hearing loss, and this hiatus will give the actor time to address his health.

Taking to X (Twitter), Hirakawa posted a letter to fans confirming his hiatus. The short break will allow the actor to enter inpatient treatment for his hearing loss. At this time, Hirakawa says his hearing loss is limited to one ear. After meeting with doctors, the actor was encouraged to admit himself to the hospital for treatment.

Of course, Hirakawa hopes to return to work soon. The actor's note informs fans he will return to work as soon as his treatment regimen is done.

If you are not familiar with Hirakawa by name, you more than likely know his voice. After all, the actor has been in a number of top-tier projects since debuting in 1997. While many will know Hirakawa for voicing Enmu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the actor has also starred in the following franchises:

Free! Iwatobi Swim Club – Rei



Diabolik Lovers – Raito Sakamaki



Starmyu – Tsubasa



Itazura na Kiss – Naoki



Solo Leveling – Choi Jong-inHave you sent Hirakawa your best wishes as he begins this medical hiatus? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!