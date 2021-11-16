Demon Slayer Debuts Music Video for Mugen Train

The second season of Demon Slayer is inching closer to the end of the retelling of the Shonen franchise’s first movie’s storyline, The Mugen Train, and though the anime adaptation created by Ufotable is set to dive into a new arc via the Entertainment District Arc, that isn’t stopping the series from releasing a new music video for the story focusing on a runaway locomotive. With the latest episode featuring Tanjiro and Inosuke attempting to take down the lower-tier demon known as Enmu, the series is looking to end the arc in grand fashion.

LiSA has been a key component in creating the soundtrack for the anime adaptation of Tanjiro and Nezuko’s quest to avenge their family and rid the world of the demonic scourge plaguing the countryside, having created the theme song “Gurenge” for Season One which continues to shatter records. Having played an instrumental role in creating tunes for the Mugen Train film, it’s definitely no surprise to see that the singer/songwriter is involved with the latest season, as the music video, “Shirogane”, has now been available for fans to watch. With only a handful of episodes left in the Mugen Train Arc, fans are left wondering if the television adaptation will have any major changes from the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LiSA posted the latest music video on her Official Youtube Account, having already shattered a number of records with her various tunes for both the Demon Slayer television series and the first feature-length film which is the most profitable anime movie ever released worldwide:

The story of Demon Slayer has already come to an end in the pages of its manga, with Koyoharu Gotouge bringing to a close the quest of Tanjiro and Nezuko, leaving fans to wonder how many more seasons, and/or movies, will be created for one of the most popular anime series in the world. Gotouge has been tight-lipped as to whether we’ll see the members of the Demon Slayer Corps in a potential sequel, though the popularity of the series certainly has fans crossing their fingers that we haven’t seen the last of Tanjiro and company.

What do you think of this new Demon Slayer music video? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.