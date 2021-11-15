Demon Slayer Celebrates Season 2 with Mugen Train Plane

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is needling its way through season two, and all eyes are on its big new arc. For now, fans are experiencing the Mugen Train arc once again, and the story is bringing audiences back week after week for more. And thanks to a Japanese airline, Mugen Train is ready to lift off and get a plane of its own.

The update comes from All Nippon Airways, the largest airline that operates out of Japan. The company laid out its cards for Demon Slayer fans, and netizens are buzzing in the aftermath. After all, the airline is bringing Demon Slayer planes to its fleet, and fans will be able to travel on them starting next year.

According to All Nippon Airways, the first plane will debut in late January 2022 before a second joins in March 2022. At this point, there is no word on when the collaboration will end. But while the airline has these planes, travelers will be treated to a themed experience both inside and out.

As you can see above, the planes will have overlays of Demon Slayer‘s top heroes. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and others will have their faces plastered on the planes. For those traveling on the plane, they will be treated to pre-recorded announcements about the flight recited by Demon Slayer voice actors. They will also be given drinks in themed cups, and All Nippon Airways will offer the anime for free in its in-flight entertainment.

Clearly, Demon Slayer has reached icon status with this airline collaboration, and fans are ready to buy their own plane tickets. Of course, this is not the first time the anime has pulled a stunt like this. In preparation for the Mugen Train movie, an actual railway in Japan made over its trains to match the one found in Demon Slayer. And now, the anime is moving from the tracks to the clouds.

