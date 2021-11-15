Demon Slayer Fuels Nightmares With Horrifying Nezuko Scene

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is fueling nightmares with a particularly horrifying Nezuko Kamado scene with the newest episode of the series! The second season of the series has reached the first climax of the Mugen Train arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and with it has reached the final moments of the fight against Enmu. As the season continues working its way through the events previously seen in the Mugen Train feature film, much of the extra material in each episode is used for more fun diversions than a traditional preview sequence.

The second season thus far has eschewed sharing traditional previews of the next episode given that many fans had likely already seen the Mugen Train movie that the TV anime’s Mugen Train arc is based from, and instead has replaced them with hilariously off-brand moments you would never seen in the intensity of the main series. The newest episode takes a turn for the horrifying, however, with its newest depiction of Nezuko that definitely gave Tanjiro a scare. Check it out below as spotted by @Ario_Kamado on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Ario_Kamado/status/1459934216012107787?s=20

This scene sees Tanjiro within one of his dreams and is suddenly approached by a massively muscular version of his sister that vows to protect him. He’s then shocked out of his sleep and is delighted to find that Nezuko is the same cute self she has always been. This fun little animated bit actually comes from series creator Koyoharu Gotouge too. It’s based on a brief gag manga that took fans by surprise with Nezuko’s muscular protruding chin form, and now that joke among fans has gotten the full anime treatment.

The second season is kicking into high gear as well. With the fight against Enmu now coming to an end, there’s one major fight that’s still on the way for the Mugen Train arc. This final fight will play out over the next two episodes before the second season officially kicks off the brand new adaptation of the Entertainment District arc in December. So it won’t be much longer until we get far more new, new material for the anime’s second season.

What do you think of this look for Nezuko? How are you liking Demon Slayer’s second season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!