Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3

With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.

As you can see below, the tribute comes courtesy of lili_monade (@lili.astra) over on Instagram. The fan, who has cosplayed a number of anime heroines, decided it was time to highlight Kanroji ahead of season three. And of course, the girl's pink-green aesthetic looks gorgeous in real life.

What to Know About Season 3

So far, Demon Slayer has confirmed season three is in the works, and it will be released sometime in 2023. We have not been given an exact release window for the show just yet. However, fans are expecting an anime update to go live this winter as several annual conventions get underway in Japan.

As for Demon Slayer itself, the show's first two seasons are currently streaming if you need to catch up. The anime is available on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. For manga readers, Koyoharu Gotouge's series ended a few years back, so you can read the completed story through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. For more details on the story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Tanjiro sets out on the path of the Demon Slayer to save his sister and avenge his family! In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think of this fan's take on the Love Hashira? Are you excited for Demon Slayer season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.