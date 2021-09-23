Demon Slayer Season 2 to Drop Cast Reveal Soon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has the whole anime fandom on its toes. After years of waiting, the show is ready to tackle season two, and it is going to be here shortly. Demon Slayer‘s new season is expected to go live this fall, and fans are about to get some more information on the comeback.

According to a new report by AnimeTV JP, it seems Demon Slayer is ready to dish out new details about season two. At this point, the report says the Entertainment District arc is prepared to announce new cast additions. This is expected to go down on Saturday in Japan, so fans will want to keep a close eye on the show this weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can imagine, fans are excited to see Demon Slayer dish out more updates, and it isn’t hard to figure out why. The more info that goes live about season two, the closer we get to watching the show. So far, we know the main cast of season one will be returning along with its executive staff. But when it comes to season two villains and heroes, well – fans are still in the dark.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how this weekend shapes up with the update. If we are lucky, an official date for the season two premiere will drop sooner rather than later. Demon Slayer fans only know the anime is slated to launch again this fall with Funimation and Crunchyroll running simulcasts. And with October just days away, the time has come for some sort of release date reveal.

Want to check out the series ahead of its season two comeback? Well, you’re in luck! Season one is streaming in full through Funimation, Crunchyroll, and even Hulu if you have a subscription. The Demon Slayer movie is just weeks out from hitting Blu-ray and DVD stateside as it covers the story’s second saga. And of course, Viz Media has the entire manga available to read either digitally or physically. If you want more information, you can check out the official synopsis of Demon Slayer below:

“It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.”

What do you think about Demon Slayer‘s big comeback? Are you all caught up on the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.