Jump Festa Confirms Event Details and Lineup

Every year, the publisher Shueisha takes the opportunity to highlight some of the biggest Shonen franchises during their annual event, Jump Festa, and new details have emerged with regards to this year’s event, which is sure to have some big revelations for the world of anime. Set to land this winter in December, the event has shared details regarding how the panels will be presented and what Shonen series will get the opportunity to share new information when it comes to their respective futures in the worlds of both manga and anime.

Since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, several anime conventions have had to drastically change their plans, with many deciding to take their events completely online to help in “flattening the curve,” and protecting con-goers. While the 2020 convention for Jump Festa was held completely online, it seems that this year’s event will be both in-person and online, blending the best of both worlds. Set to take place on December 18th and 19th this winter, a few titles that currently run in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump have already been confirmed for one of the biggest anime events of the year.

The current list of anime franchises that have been confirmed for the upcoming Jump Festa Event includes One Piece, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dr. Stone. While these are the titles that have been confirmed so far, more than likely, the convention will be housing a number of other titles as they have done in the past.

Absent from the list are some of the bigger hitters of the manga publication including the likes of Dragon Ball Super, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Chainsaw Man to name a few, and with the latter having an upcoming anime series set to launch by Studio MAPPA, we wouldn’t be surprised if these properties were announced to be a part of the event in the near future.

Will you be catching this year’s Jump Festa when it arrives later this year? What series are you most excited to see reveal new information about its future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Via WSJ_Manga