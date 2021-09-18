Demon Slayer Promises Season 2 Update Soon

Demon Slayer’s second season is set to land later this fall, following the insane success of the Shonen franchise’s first feature-length film in Mugen Train, with the franchise having yet to reveal just when the Entertainment District Arc will arrive on the small screen. However, it seems that next week might change things with the series promising to give fans a major update for the return of the anime series, which will see Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu dealing with the ramifications of their adventure aboard the runaway train and their encounter with the Flame Hashira Rengoku.

With the end of the Mugen Train seeing Rengoku being killed by one of the strongest demons in the world, Tanjiro and his friends are looking to make their way to the Flame Hashira’s family estate to learn the secrets of fire breathing, which the main protagonist had used in his battle against the Spider Clan. While Rengoku might have perished, the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps will be encountering a member of the Hashira that specializes in Sound, aka Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira. Needless to say, season two is ramping up to bring back the Shonen franchise with insane new battles and characters.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared the news that new information was on the way for Demon Slayer’s Second Season next week, with fans crossing their fingers that the animated adaptation will be revealing its release date for this fall to continue the journey of Tanjiro and Nezuko as they attempt to get revenge for the death of their family:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 "Entertainment District Arc", new information coming next week! 🔥



The anime is scheduled for this fall!



Surprisingly, Demon Slayer’s manga has already brought an end to the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, though fans are now left wondering how many more seasons and movies, the anime will be able to create with the material that is left. While no sequel to the series has been confirmed, Koyoharo Gotouge certainly has plenty of fans that would love to see the mangaka return to Tanjiro’s world, be it with a sequel or with a spin-off series.

Are you hyped for the second season of Demon Slayer? When do you think we’ll see the return of the anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.