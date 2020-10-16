Demon Slayer Movie Is Taking Over U.S. Streaming

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on a roll like never before, and that is impressive when you consider how popular the franchise is. With a second season in the works, fans stateside are embracing the series as its movie has come to them at last. Following a short theatrical window, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train can now be streamed, and it is taking over the industry online.

The report comes thanks to IndieWire after the entertainment site did a bit of poking. It posted a piece this week that confirmed Mugen Train is topping streaming lists on Google Play and Vudu. Fans in the United States have bolstered the movie's ranking on both sites, and there are others contending with Mugen Train's big debut.

(Photo: Funimation/Aniplex)

FandangoNOW has ranked the movie in fifth place following its digital release. And as for Apple TV and iTunes, the services have put Mugen Train in seventh place. This all comes after Aniplex of America and Funimation teamed up to release the film on Digital HD on June 22. A physical copy of the film isn't expected to debut until late this year if not early next.

For those unfamiliar with Mugen Train, the movie is the second top-grossing anime feature in the United States just beneath Pokemon the Movie. The film is the top-grossing anime film globally as it has grossed roughly $475 million USD, and it even topped the domestic box office stateside at one point. Mugen Train is the first film to reach the top spot domestically since the movie industry began over a hundred years ago.

If you want to know more about Mugen Train, well - you can watch it now. The anime's first season can be found on Funimation or Crunchyroll if you need to catch up. The film's official synopsis can be found below:

"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen with the Demon Slayer Corps - Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku - to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair."

What do you make of Demon Slayer's latest success? Are you hyped for season two already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.