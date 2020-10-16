Demon Slayer Cosplayer Tackles Both of Season 2's Villains

✖

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplayer has tackled both of the major villains that fans will get to see in action with Season 2! Following the massively successful response to the first season of the series, it was announced that Demon Slayer would be continuing with a new feature film next. Now that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has completed its domination through theaters and is breaking all sorts of home video records, it's time to look ahead to the second season of the series coming our way this Fall.

Just as the Mugen Train film had hyped up, the demons Tanjiro and the others will be facing will be a lot tougher than the ones they had faced off against in the first season. Now the seal has been broken on the Upper Ranks thanks to Akaza making his appearance and Season 2 will see the arrival of two of these major demons, the brother and sister duo of Gyutaro and Daki. Now artist @_sammills has awesomely brought both of these major threats to life through some deadly excellent cosplay! Check them out below:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has previously confirmed that Season 2 of the anime series will be making its debut this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime season. The anime will be picking up after the events of the Mugen Train film, and will start by adapting the Entertainment District arc (or the "Red Light District" arc as known by fans). This new arc will be pitting Tanjiro and the others against the two powerful demons that you can see brought to life above, and will be Tanjiro's toughest challenge to date.

Thankfully he won't be alone as just like with the Mugen Train arc, Tanjiro's crew will be paired up with another member of the Hashira, Tengen Azui, for this next mission as its his territory that Tanjiro and the others have been assigned to. There's still plenty of time to catch up as you can currently find not only the first season of the series but the Mugen Train movie as well now streaming with Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Tanjiro take on powerful new demons in Demon Slayer's second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the comments!