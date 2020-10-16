Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Season 2's Villain Daki to Life

✖

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has brought Season 2's major villain Daki to life! Following the massive success of the anime's debut season and first feature film, Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga franchise is now continuing further with a full second season of the TV anime series. This new season will take Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma into an even more intense mission than they had faced in Mugen Train as they explore the mysterious Entertainment District for clues about a powerful upper rank demon hiding somewhere within it.

The second season of the series will be making its debut in Japan later this Fall, and will be streaming outside of Japan through Funimation as well. The Entertainment District arc of the series will introduce a brand new Upper Rank demon (who has been fully revealed in the promotional materials released for the second season thus far) named Daki who will provide the toughest fight for the others thus far. Now this villain has come to life long before the new season's debut with some awesome cosplay from @vamplettes on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collette (@vamplettes)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's second season will be making its debut this October, but there has yet to be a concrete release date set for the new episodes just yet. All that has been confirmed thus far is that it will be tackling the Entertainment District arc that will not only introduce Daki as the main foe, but will also be bringing in the Sound Hashira, Tengen Azui, as the newest major ally following Kyojuro Rengoku in Mugen Train. Just like in the film, the Hashira will play an integral role as these fights are now tougher than ever from here on out.

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba before the second season hits, you can find both the first full anime season and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train now streaming on Funimation with both Japanese and English dubbed audio (You can actually check out our full review of the film here if you'd like). If you wanted to read ahead in the manga to see what's coming next, you can find Koyoharu Gotouge's full series now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Are you excited to see more of Daki in Demon Slayer's second season? Which moments are you most hyped to see in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!