Demon Slayer Season 2 Unveils New Trailer

Funimation shocked a number of fans when the anime company announced that Demon Slayer's first movie, Mugen Train, would be streaming exclusively on its platform, and hot on the movie's release, the organization has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming second season of the Shonen anime series. Focusing on the Entertainment District Arc, taking place immediately following the events of the demonic locomotive, expect several members of the Hashira to take the spotlight as Tanjiro, Nezuko, Insokue, and Zenitsu attempt to learn more about fire-breathing by visiting the estate of Rengoku's family.

A precise release date has yet to be revealed as to when we can expect the next season of Demon Slayer to arrive, though both Funimation and the producers behind the popular series, Ufotable, have promised that we can expect the Entertainment District Arc to arrive later this year. Mugen Train became one of the most popular anime movies of all time since it hit theaters in Japan and spread across the world, and the events that took place within it are a must for those looking forward to season two, as the battle against the powerful demons both on and off the train will have major ramifications on the series moving forward.

Funimation shared the newest trailer for the upcoming second season of Demon Slayer, which will not only focus on the members of the Demon Slayer Corps in Tanjiro and his friends but also take them on a new mission with the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui:

Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke are back, along with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc will be streaming in 2021 on Funimation! Find out more: https://t.co/AwetL0vOUD @aniplexUSA @DemonSlayerUSA pic.twitter.com/P2bMEUsSZ1 — Funimation (@Funimation) July 21, 2021

Demon Slayer's manga story came to a close, with Koyoharu Gotouge still tight-lipped as to whether we'll see a sequel series for the insanely popular Shonen franchise. Though we aren't sure how many more seasons and/or movies that the anime franchise will spawn, it's clear that fans are dying to see more of the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

What do you think of this new trailer for the second season of Demon Slayer? What is your most highly anticipated moment for the Shonen series that has yet to be adapted to the anime?