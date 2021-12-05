Demon Slayer Fans are Loving the Entertainment District Arc’s Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are loving the premiere of Season 2’s newest arc! After spending the last few weeks retelling the events of the Mugen Train arc as previously seen in the anime’s debut feature film, the second season of the anime has officially kicked off some brand new material with the start of the next arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. It was quite the huge premiere too as the anime made the debut for the Entertainment District arc with a special double packed episode that introduced the next major mission for Tanjiro and the others.
Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc kicked off with a special one-hour premiere that was the first new adapted material from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series since the Mugen Train film. This special premiere episode not only revealed the immediate fallout of the Mugen Train arc at last, but also set the stage for Tanjiro and the others’ next major mission in the coming episodes. Suffice to say, fans were delighted to see some brand new anime material from the series after all of this waiting.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Read on to see what fans are saying about the start of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc with the newest episode, and let us know what you think! How did you like the official start of Season 2? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!