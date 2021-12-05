Demon Slayer Fans are Loving the Entertainment District Arc’s Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are loving the premiere of Season 2’s newest arc! After spending the last few weeks retelling the events of the Mugen Train arc as previously seen in the anime’s debut feature film, the second season of the anime has officially kicked off some brand new material with the start of the next arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. It was quite the huge premiere too as the anime made the debut for the Entertainment District arc with a special double packed episode that introduced the next major mission for Tanjiro and the others.

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc kicked off with a special one-hour premiere that was the first new adapted material from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series since the Mugen Train film. This special premiere episode not only revealed the immediate fallout of the Mugen Train arc at last, but also set the stage for Tanjiro and the others’ next major mission in the coming episodes. Suffice to say, fans were delighted to see some brand new anime material from the series after all of this waiting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#DemonSlayer is FINALLY animating new material (after making us watch Rengoku die three different times) but the wait was worth it lol pic.twitter.com/gpERyPV9IL — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) December 5, 2021

Read on to see what fans are saying about the start of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc with the newest episode, and let us know what you think! How did you like the official start of Season 2? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

It’s Been a Long Wait…

https://twitter.com/DexsShikai/status/1464976539137634305?s=20

That Opening Though

https://twitter.com/knyesta/status/1467510624766902281?s=20

A Perfect Return

Demon slayer is officially back This ep was perfect pic.twitter.com/pal83CV49T — Tox 🌙 (@ToxxCity) December 5, 2021

Already a 10/10

https://twitter.com/SinzsRengoku/status/1467513720058388487?s=20

A Great Start to Even Greater Things

Just finished watching the new Demon Slayer episode



A good start to what's about to be a hellishly amazing arc 😎😎😎 https://t.co/drkskf7q47 — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) December 5, 2021

Are You Ready for More Tengen?

TWITTER YOU ARE NOT READY FOR TENGEN UZUI IN DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 💀 pic.twitter.com/i5bkL4uzUe — John “spuuky” Choi (@spuuky) December 5, 2021

Just Wonderful

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8



an absolutely amazing episode, the amount of detail when it came to akaza's punishment and simple scenes was amazing. this episode pulled through even with that short filler scene. #DemonSlayer is the GOAT. wonderful work. pic.twitter.com/0jY14tkJII — nise (@7ENITSU) December 5, 2021

Lots of Greatness This Weekend!

Having spiderverse and demon slayer back to back pic.twitter.com/9Yq03cMUXJ — ian (@CloudStrian) December 5, 2021

That Gut Punch…

Kyojuro Rengoku last words for his family please take care of yourself 🥺😥😭



ep 1 Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc #DemonSlayer #KimetsunoYaiba #DemonSlayerSeason2 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/IdtadqjkNk — unknown (@cid_unknown) December 5, 2021

So Much Fun!