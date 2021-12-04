Demon Slayer Season 2 Begins New Arc With One-Hour Premiere: How and Where to Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has confirmed it will be having a one-hour premiere for the start of the next arc. so it’s time to get ready! The second season of the anime adaptation for Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series was one of the most anticipated returns of 2021, but had gotten off to a rougher start as it had spent the first seven weeks retelling the events previously seen during the Mugen Train feature film released last year. But with its next episode, the second season will finally kick off its next brand new arc that fans have been waiting for.

Taking on the next arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series following the events of the Mugen Train arc (which had wrapped with Season 2’s previous episode), Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc will officially premiere on Sunday, December 5th at 10:45AM EST. Fans outside of Japan will be able to check out the hour long premiere episode with both Funimation and Crunchyroll in the original Japanese language audio with English subtitles. If you had watched through Season 2’s Mugen Train arc, your routine for new episodes won’t be changing at all!

https://twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1467222268388462601?s=20

This will likely serve as the jumping on point for many fans who had been anticipating seeing brand new anime material from Studio ufotable, and the first looks at the arc have promised quite an intense experience. Funimation describes Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc as such, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an action-packed, thrilling tale of a young man in search of a cure for his sister, who has been turned into a demon after their family is viciously slaughtered by demons. Immediately following the Mugen Train Arc, the Entertainment District Arc introduces a new major demon, Daki, who the young adventurers must contend with.”

It has yet to be officially revealed how many episodes this new arc will be sticking around for, but it’s possible that it will last at least into the Winter 2022 schedule next January considering there are only a few more weeks left in the year and quite a bit of ground to cover from the arc. But what do you think? Will you be jumping back into Demon Slayer Season 2 now that it will finally have some new material? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!