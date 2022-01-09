Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Yoriichi’s Voice Actor

It may have taken a hot minute for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to catch up with the times, but it hit its stride this week. At last, season two has gotten into its main conflict, and the Entertainment District arc is all the better for it. To make things even better, the show walked out a major introduction this week that fans didn’t see coming, and we now know who will be voicing Yoriichi Tsugikuni in the series!

For those keeping up with season two, you will know Yoriichi was bound to show up before long. The character does play a major role in the Entertainment District arc, and Demon Slayer began working on the saga weeks ago. Now, the anime has introduced the character, and they are being voiced by Kazuhiko Inoue who is a bonafide legend in the voice acting community.

Now, for those who don’t know Yoriichi, this man is one you will want to read up on ASAP. During the Sengoku Era, this swordsman was considered a legendary Demon Slayer with the corps, and he has a rather convincing reason to fight. As it turns out, one of his loved ones became a demon years ago, and Yoriichi has been trying to stop them ever since.

Not much of Yoriichi is shown in this new episode, but it is more than enough to pique our interest. Even anime-only viewers are geeking out about the epic intro, and it is hard to blame them given his VA. After all, Inoue is a gifted actor who fans will know for voicing Kakashi in Naruto and Gildarts in Fairy Tail. Inoue has also worked on series such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, City Hunter, Fruits Basket, Attack on Titan, and more.

As for Demon Slayer‘s new season, fans can expect the Entertainment District arc to conjure up more memories of Yoriichi. The slayer plays a huge role in the series, and as we learn more about his family, things start to fall into place for the character. And given how well ufotable did with Yoriichi’s introduction, it’s safe to say his first fight sequence is going to be absolutely mindblowing.

