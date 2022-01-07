Demon Slayer Reveals Tanjiro’s Dangerous Shortcut for His Strongest Move

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed Tanjiro Kamado’s dangerous shortcut to better use his strongest technique yet, the Hinokami Kagura. Ever since Tanjiro had suddenly found himself breaking out the technique in the fight against Rui in the first season, he has been doing everything he can to learn about the newly acquired power. Investigating Rengoku’s family gave him some important clues about the true nature of this deadly technique, but Tanjiro has had to fill in the gaps himself in order to make it feasibly useable in battle. That makes his newest trick for it even more dangerous.

The newest episode of the second season continues through the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and it revisits Tanjiro’s fight with the Upper Rank demon Daki. He’s struggling just as much as he did before, but has managed to do some damage at least thanks to the Hinokami Kagura. But as fans discover, his new use and control of the technique comes at the price of continually raising his body temperature to dangerously high levels that will not be sustainable in the long run.

Episode 5 of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc reveals to Tanjiro that the Water Breathing style won’t be enough to fend off against the higher level threats like Daki. He figures out the hard way that his body truly isn’t compatible with it, and thus decides to use the Hinokami Kagura as much as he can. While his body does still lock up after using these moves too much, he’s found a workaround that works for him for now. He raises his body temperature to feverish levels and maintains it for as long as he can.

It’s revealed in a flashback that Tanjiro has been training himself to forcibly raise his body temperature to over 100 degrees because it’s the only way he can use multiple Hinokami Kagura strikes at a time, and while it does work in battle against Daki, it’s also revealed that this shortcut is just as dangerous as using the technique is by itself. Because while Tanjiro can use more than a single strike at once, it’s also very much a detriment to his body’s health. And against the demons, it’s a detriment he can’t keep putting himself through.

