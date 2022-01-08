This Demon Slayer Crossover Tosses a Coin to The Witcher

Demon Slayer‘s story has resonated among anime and manga fans alike, with the shonen series managing to outsell One Piece from time to time even though the tale of Tanjiro and his friends only debuted in 2019. While the Demon Slayer Corps has yet to have an official crossover with any other anime characters, one fan has created an amazing fusion by taking the young protagonists and imagining what they would look like if given a makeover in the style of The Witcher.

Both Demon Slayer and The Witcher have their fair share of demonic entities wandering their respective environments, with the story of Tanjiro and his friends recently seeing massive success thanks to its first movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Following Tanjiro and company as they were joined by the Flame Hashira Rengoku, the movie was recently retold in the anime series by Ufotable, setting the stage for the Demon Slayer Corps to learn more about a new style of breathing that is the originator of all fighting styles created by Koyoharu Gotouge. Though Demon Slayer’s manga is already complete, there are plenty of stories that have yet to be told within the anime adaptation.

Ameen_Artworks created this unique fusion that sees the likes of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Nezuko, and Rengoku given makeovers that make them look more like they had been created in the environment of The Witcher, rather than having their start in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump by mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge:

Though The Witcher has recently released the second season of its live-action series, the franchise is also creating a prequel series in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will take place 1,200 hundred years before the events of the current arc. Ironically enough, Geralt will be receiving a makeover that brings him closer to the aesthetic of feudal Japan via The Witcher: Ronin, a comic that takes the story of The Witcher and places it into a new environment. There hasn’t been any word of The Witcher jumping into any crossovers in the near future, though Geralt certainly has plenty of projects ahead.

What do you think of this fusion between Demon Slayer and The Witcher? Who do you think would win in a battle between Geralt and Tanjiro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.