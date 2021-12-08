Demon Slayer Shares a Surprising Secret Behind Tanjiro’s Earrings

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has dropped a surprising tease about Tanjiro Kamado’s earrings with the newest episode! The second season of the anime has finally started adapting new material from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and that means we finally got to see the fallout of the Mugen Train arc. After getting a clue from Kyojuro Rengoku about the nature of his Hinokami Kagura technique, Tanjiro has sought out the Rengoku family. But he’s learned much more than he expected, and it all started with a quick glance at his earrings.

It turns out that Tanjiro’s earrings have a much more important connotation than even he was aware of after meeting Kyojuro’s father. Upon meeting Tanjiro and getting a quick glance at his earrings, Shinjuro Rengoku exploded with rage and started berating Tanjiro over it. He started to believe that Tanjiro was ridiculing them because he assumed Tanjiro was a practitioner of something he revealed was known as Sun Breathing, the strongest Breathing Style from which all the others had branched off of.

The first episode of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc definitely threw Tanjiro for quite the emotional loop as when he arrives at the Rengoku household in order to wrap up Kyojuro’s final wishes, he’s suddenly attacked by Shinjuro. Shinjuro’s anger stems from the fact that there’s an ancient breathing style that all of the others (including the one he had practiced with) had copied and stemmed from. But this all started with a look at Tanjiro’s earrings, so it implies that the Kamado family is much more complicated than Tanjiro suspected.

He had assumed his family did nothing but sell coal, and notes how their records showcase this, but now with the clue about his earrings, and this major reveal about Sun Breathing, the mystery of his father’s use of the Hinokami Kagura is now even more intriguing than before. There is a lot more going on, and that mystery will continue to unfold over the course of the rest of the series as a whole.

But what do you think? How did you feel about the mysterious Sun Breathing reveal? Curious to see how it ties into Tanjiro's family and earrings? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the Entertainment District arc?