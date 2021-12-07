Demon Slayer Explains What Happened to Akaza Post-Mugen Train Arc

The Mugen Train Arc has finally come to an end in Demon Slayer‘s second season, with both the heroes and villains of the Shonen series picking up the pieces from the devastating battles that took place. As Tanjiro and his friends set out in an attempt to learn more about the technique known as Sun Breathing, the Entertainment District Arc reveals the fate of Akaza and the troubles he now faces following his battle against the Flame Hashira Rengoku.

During the events of Mugen Train, Akaza appeared following the slaying of Enmu, the lower-tier demon that placed Tanjiro, Rengoku, Inosuke, and Zenitsu into dreams where their wildest desires were granted to them. Akaza is a demon who may see fighting as being fun, but that doesn’t stop him from unleashing some wildly powerful attacks and being responsible for the death of the Flame Hashira, Rengoku. During the final moments of their titanic tussle, Akaza was forced to flee before he could kill Tanjiro and his fellow young Demon Slayer Corps members, darting into the forest to make a hasty retreat as he faced certain death thanks to the wounds he received from his battle against Rengoku as well as the rays of the sun moving closer toward him.

In the beginning of the Entertainment District Arc, we see that Muzan has decided to take the form of a young boy, seemingly planting himself into the home of a wealthy business owner while still taking care of demonic business at the same time. As Akaza relays the results of his battle during the Mugen Train Arc to Muzan, the number one demon proves his power by nearly killing the hard-hitting demon by simply raising a finger. Claiming that he is a failure who was unable to eliminate all the members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Akaza leaves the residence of his master and sets out to accomplish his task.

Tanjiro still has a long way to go before he can stand a chance of eliminating Akaza, especially considering Rengoku ultimately died in the face of this top-tier demon’s abilities. Though the Shonen protagonist is learning more about Sun Breathing, it’s clear that he’s going to need to learn as quickly as possible to not only eliminate Akaza, but his boss Muzan as well.

