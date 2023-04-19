Demon Slayer Fan Goes Viral Over the Anime's Gnarliest Cosplay Yet

Demon Slayer season 3 is here, and so far, the show is on a high. After an epic premiere, the hit shonen returned to television the other day with episode two, and Demon Slayer fans were able to check in with Tanjiro. Of course, they know the swordsman is creeping closer by the day to his next fight, and Gyokko will most definitely take the boy by surprise. And not long ago, one fan took the whole anime community by surprise with a stunning yet terrifying cosplay of the demon.

The piece comes courtesy of Reddit user freakbassist as you can see below. The fan, who also works as a pro-make-up artist, went viral this week after sharing their new cosplay from Demon Slayer season 3. They decided to give Gyokko a shot, and it is the stuff of nightmares.

As you can see above, the Gyokko cosplay brings the demon to life in full, nauseating color. The make-up artist was able to manipulate their face shape using products that bring the Upper Moon to life. From the demon's scalp protrusions to their third eye and baby arms, Gyokko is done perfectly in this cosplay. So when we say this look is grotesque, it is high praise because Gyokko himself is gnarly to look upon.

Of course, Demon Slayer season 3 has already given fans good look at their features. The Upper Moon was present in the anime's latest premiere as he met with Muzan in the Infinity Castle. Now, the vase-bound demon has taken a colleague on a mission, and it seems likely they're gunning for the Swordsmith Village. This demon's look alone is enough to scare a person half to death, and we're sure they've got some nasty Demon Arts on hand to finish the job. So if you want to see more of Gyokko, Demon Slayer season 3 is here to give you all the close-ups.

And if you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, the anime is currently streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The Demon Slayer manga is already complete, so you can read up on the title courtesy of Viz Media. You can find copies of Demon Slayer both digitally and physically depending on your preference!

