Demon Slayer's Third Season Announces Netflix Release

Demon Slayer's third season saw Tanjiro, Nezuko, and several other members of the Demon Slayer Corps attempting to face down two of the strongest lieutenants in the employ of the demon lord Muzan. The Swordsmith Village Arc might have left the likes of Inosuke and Zenitsu on the sidelines, but it walked away as one of the most action-packed anime seasons of 2023. Now, following its initial release, Demon Slayer Season 3 has announced that it will be arriving on Netflix later this year.

For better or for worse, The Swordsmith Village Arc was mostly jam-packed with battles as Upper Moons 4 and 5 launched a surprise assault on the locale that makes the weapons of the Demon Slayer Corps. Much like during the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs, Tanjiro and company received some wild injuries during their fight but also walked away with some massive boosts in their overall strength and skills. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, the ending of Demon Slayer's third season also introduced quite the change to Nezuko and got the attention of Muzan, the demon lord who has mostly been working in the shadows. Unfortunately for Tanjiro and his allies, Muzan is preparing to take a much more hands-on approach.

Demon Slayer: To The Netflix Village

Demon Slayer Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix next month, September 28th. Since its initial arrival, Demon Slayer's anime has been topping the charts on streaming services around the world as the story of Tanjiro has struck a chord amongst the anime fan community. Thanks to its popularity, it should come as no surprise that a fourth season of the anime from Ufotable has been confirmed.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is coming to Netflix on September 28!



✨More: https://t.co/JNT7SjQVIG pic.twitter.com/XpDgTqbxOG — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) August 30, 2023

The upcoming fourth season of Demon Slayer's anime will be the Hashira Training Arc, focusing on some of the lesser-seen upper members of the Demon Slayer Corps. As the anime attempts to reach the same finale that brought the manga to an end, Ufotable has been tight-lipped as to how many additional seasons, and/or movies, the shonen franchise will receive. Rest assured anime fans, Tanjiro's adventure is aiming to go out with a bang.

What did you think of Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village Arc? What has been your favorite arc of the anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.