Demon Slayer Season 3 Sees Tanjiro Unleash Surprising New Breathing Style

Demon Slayer Season 3 finally brought the Swordsmith Village Arc to an end with its final episode, and with it saw Tanjiro Kamado unleash a surprising new Breathing Style in the fight against the Upper Four Hantengu! The final episode taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba saw Tanjiro and the others racing against time to try and take out Hantengu just as the sun was about to rise. This had forced Tanjiro to dig deeper than ever before, and he ended up getting some inspiration in a surprising way when chasing down Hantengu.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 11 kicked off with Tanjiro and the others chasing after the fleeing Hantengu once more, but Tanjiro was beginning to slow down as his the injuries over the course of the fight were starting to impact him at the worst possible time. Needing to make up as much ground and catch up as quickly as he possibly could, he actually remembers how Zenitsu Agatsuma explained to him how Thunder Breathing worked and ended up using it twice in some huge moments against Hantengu.

Tanjiro having to rely on Thunder Breathing as a last resort is undeniable proof of the versatility and importance of this technique.

This also indirectly confirms that Zenitsu is the GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!!

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Uses Thunder Breathing Explained

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 sees Tanjiro getting a flashback to a conversation he had with Zenitsu in which the fighter explained that Thunder Breathing was focused in the legs. Explaining that when it comes to the size of one's body or the shape of their muscles, it's hard for someone to get a real grip of all of this. It's not a true Total Concentration Breathing until a fighter has a full grasp of all of their muscles, and this inspires Tanjiro to circulate more of his air into his legs for a huge leap forward.

Tanjiro then takes on Zenitsu's Thunder Breathing stance, and uses it to quickly catch up to Hantengu not once but twice before the fight comes to an end. It's this technique that ends up helping him defeat Hantengu's true core body once and for all, and now it will be something Tanjiro can incorporate as the fights get fiercer from this point in Demon Slayer Season 4 and beyond.

How did you like seeing Tanjiro use Zenitsu's Thunder Breathing technique? How do you think this will change the way he fights moving forward?