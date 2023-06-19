Demon Slayer Season 3 Finally Reveals Muzan's Origin

Demon Slayer Season 3 brought its run to an end with its hour long final episode, and one of the big reveals it made during the finale was to finally dive into the origin story of the terrifying Muzan Kibutsuji! Although Muzan has been the key demonic villain that has spawned all of the demons Tanjiro Kamado and the others have fought against in the series thus far, there has been very little revealed about the villain himself. In fact, each of the glimpses we've gotten of Muzan have only made him a much more curious entity as he's been working towards a mysterious goal this entire time.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc ended its run with Season 3 by fleshing out the bits of Muzan's origin story that appeared during this arc of the manga. This included a look back into Muzan as not only did he discover that Nezuko was finally a demon that was able to survive in the sunlight, but the episode also looked into his past and revealed how he ended up becoming the terrifying monster that he is in the current time. In fact, it also helps to confirm why he's been hunting for the Blue Spider Lily before all of this too.

#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer

Muzan's such a fascinating character, The depth of his character depends on how much viewers are willing to engage with it. If someone simply accepts everything at face value, disregarding the intended message from an author, there's nothing a writer (1/8) pic.twitter.com/BJu06YQyQi — ꫝꪹƙ (@HRK_KNY) June 19, 2023

Demon Slayer: What Is Muzan's Origin?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 revealed that many years ago, Muzan was a young man who was struck by an illness that was going to kill him at an early age. He grew weary over the fact that the doctor helping him seemingly wasn't curing his illness fast enough, and killed this doctor. But little did he know, the medicine the doctor was giving him actually did help him after all by turning him into the demon form that he has now. His body grew stronger, but he soon started desiring human blood and flesh.

While this didn't bother him, what did was the fact that he could no longer walk in the sun. He knew sunlight would instantly destroy him, and grew so angry over this limitation that he made it his goal to figure out how to conquer the sun. Unfortunately for him, the Blue Spider Lily the doctor had used was grown and harvested in a place that he could not find without the doctor he killed. It was a medicine the doctor was testing, and thus he was barred from actually achieving his dream.

Thus Muzan's goal changed to finding and eating Nezuko after Demon Slayer Season 3's finale as she's now the only one who can walk in the sun and grant him the true immortality he's been seeking this entire time. But what did you think of this look into Muzan's past at last? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!