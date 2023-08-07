Demon Slayer Celebrates Muichiro's Birthday With Special Trailer

Demon Slayer wrapped up its third season earlier this year, and the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is celebrating Muichiro Tokito's role in it all with a special trailer celebrating the Mist Hashira's birthday. Although he was introduced alongside the rest of the Hashira line up during the first season of the anime, it wasn't until Demon Slayer Season 3 that Muichiro himself got into the center of the action. Facing off against a member of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks through the Swordsmith Village Arc, fans got to see what the Mist Hashira was truly capable of in an all-out fight.

With Muichiro's birthday on August 8th in Japan, Shueisha took the occasion to celebrate how much the Mist Hashira accomplished during the Swordsmith Village Arc with a cool new trailer highlighting his biggest moments of the arc. Showing off the manga's take on everything that happened, Muichiro is now one of the fighters who will be returning to the anime when Demon Slayer Season 4 finally premieres in the near future. You can check out Muichiro's special celebratory birthday trailer below:

Where to Watch the Demon Slayer Anime

Now is the perfect time to catch up with the Demon Slayer anime so far as Demon Slayer Season 4 has been announced to be in the works and will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from the Demon Slayer manga. There has yet to be a release window or date set for the next season of the anime as of this writing, but it will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous anime efforts. You can find the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

If you're jumping into the franchise for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

How did you like seeing Muichiro Tokito in action in Demon Slayer's newest season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!