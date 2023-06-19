Here's Where to Start the Demon Slayer Manga After Season 3 Finale

Demon Slayer Season 3 has come to an end and Season 4 of the Demon Slayer anime has already been confirmed to be in production, so fans can now get a head start on what is coming next by checking out Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga! Demon Slayer Season 3 wrapped up the Swordsmith Village Arc with its newest hour long episode, and it was announced soon after that the next season of the anime will be picking up right after the events by taking on the Hashira Training Arc from the manga series with the next slate of episodes.

Demon Slayer Season 3 wraps up its run with Chapter 127 from the original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. Although there is some additional material only seen in the anime version of the arc, this also means that fans can jump into Chapter 128 with the start of the Hashira Training Arc to read ahead and see what's coming next in Demon Slayer Season 4. But the one thing that fans are concerned about in terms of the new episodes, however, is that this arc is only nine chapters in total (so it runs from Chapter 128-136).

(Photo: ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 4: What's Next in the Hashira Training Arc?

Without giving too much away for fans who will choose to wait for the next season of the anime rather than read ahead, Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is like its namesake implies and sees the rest of the Hashira line up trying to train for the fight ahead. Now that Nezuko has unlocked the ability to survive in the sunlight, she's become a major target of Muzan Kibutsuji and thus the Hashira need to be ready for the fight ahead against the final members of the Upper Ranks (and Muzan himself).

But this training doesn't last for long in the manga, and there's the potential that the anime could actually start to breach into the Infinity Castle Arc before Demon Slayer Season 4 comes to an end. The end of the Hashira Training Arc features a massive battle that kicks off the Final Battle Saga of the Demon Slayer manga overall, and that would be the kind of massive cliffhanger that leads fans into a potential action-packed Demon Slayer Season 5. So if we're lucky, Demon Slayer Season 4 will adapt Chapters 128-139 instead!

What are you hoping to see adapted for Demon Slayer Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!