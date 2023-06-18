Demon Slayer Celebrates Season 3 Finale With Times Square Takeover: Watch

Demon Slayer Season 3 will be coming to an end with its next episode, and the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime is celebrating the end of this game changing season with a takeover of Times Square in New York City! Demon Slayer made its big return to screens with Season 3 as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga release, this new arc of the anime reintroduced some Hashira back to the anime as they helped to take on two more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Rank demons.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be coming to an end with an extended 70 minute long finale as there is quite a lot from the manga to wrap up in the final battle against the Upper Rank Hantengu before it all comes to an end. In anticipation of Demon Slayer Season 3's big finale, Crunchyroll teamed up with the Demon Slayer anime for a special takeover of Times Square in New York City, NY that saw Tanjiro Kamado and the others taking up all the screens in the area for a few minutes. Check it out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 is titled "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light," and will premiere with Crunchyroll on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT alongside the episode's initial premiere in Japan. There's quite a lot that needs to go down before this intense fight is all over, and Tanjiro and the others will need to not only think on their feet quickly, but will need to dig deep into stronger powers than they ever have in order to get out of this one alive.

As for what to expect from Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village's finale, Crunchyroll teases the upcoming finale as such, "As Mitsuri holds off Zohakuten, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya use this time to chase after Hantengu's main body. The three manage to find the tree ball that Hantengu is hiding in, but, when they slice it open, they find that it is completely empty. Hantengu makes a run for it again, and Tanjiro and the others continue chasing him. Seeing Hantengu running about, Genya snaps and hurls a tree at him, and Nezuko jumps at him…!"

