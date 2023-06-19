Demon Slayer Season 3 Makes Massive Change to Nezuko

Demon Slayer Season 3 came to an end with its newest episode, and the final episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc made a massive change to Nezuko Kamado before it was all over! Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc came to an explosive end with an extended hour long finale, and there was quite a lot that needed to be resolved before the fight against the Upper Four Hantengu came to an end. Things got to an intense new level than ever before as Tanjiro Kamado and the others were on their literal last legs, and it almost came with a huge sacrifice from Nezuko.

Demon Slayer Season 3 had lots to work through from the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga with its final episode, and leading into the now confirmed Demon Slayer Season 4, one of the major reveals Demon Slayer made was surrounding Nezuko and her abilities as a demon. When it appeared that she was going to burn in the light of the sun and be gone forever, it's soon revealed that she's now gained the ability to speak and survive in the sunlight. She's become much more human than before.

Demon Slayer: What Happened to Nezuko?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 sees Tanjiro and Nezuko struggle as the sun begins to come up, and Hantengu had yet to be fully defeated as he was still hiding his main body. Forced to choose between Nezuko out of the sun and saving a few of the villagers from an attacking Hantengu, Tanjiro struggles to make a decision. It's here that Nezuko makes one for him and sacrifices herself in order to have Tanjiro defeat Hantengu once and for all. But soon it's revealed that Nezuko was just fine, and even better than before.

It's explained that thanks to Tanjiro's efforts in collecting blood from the Upper Ranks, Tamayo was able to experiment with Nezuko's blood and noticed its changes. She explains that Nezuko's blood and body are evolving at a surprising rate, and she's closer than ever to actually "conquering" the sun. Nezuko has regained some of her human traits, but isn't completely cured yet. She can speak, but she still has her demonic eyes and claws. And her mind hasn't been completely restored yet either. Tamayo suggests it's because things are still to come in the future, and that's very true as Demon Slayer heads into Season 4 and beyond.

