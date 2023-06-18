Demon Slayer Season 4 Posters Hype the Hashira Training Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is looking to the future today. Not long ago, the show took fans on a ride with its season 3 finale, and now Tanjiro has more to do. It was just shared that Demon Slayer season 4 is in the works, and a slew of posters for the Hashira Training arc was just released to celebrate.

As you can see below, the official page for Demon Slayer's studio posted the visuals. The team put the spotlight on the anime's current Hashira as everyone from Obanai to Shinobu are pictured. All of the Hashira that were not included in the latest Demon Slayer arc are pictured, so don't expect to see Mitsuri or Muichiro in these new visuals.

After all, the pair have earned a vacation. The two took out some Upper Moons with the help of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya. It is safe to say they deserve a good rest, so the other Hashira can pick up the slack.

As you can see in these new photos, the Demon Slayers all look lovely in their visuals. Giyuu looks as collected as usual while something hides behind Shinobu's smirk. Even Obanai is showing off in his sleek new poster, so Demon Slayer fans can expect to see these fighters in their full glory when season 4 goes live.

After all, Demon Slayer did confirm it has a new TV anime in the works, so this will be the show's fourth season. It will adapt the Hashira Training arc which is one of the manga's most beloved. You can always read up on the upcoming saga as the Demon Slayer manga is finished and open to read on Manga Plus. As for those still catching up with the anime, no sweat! Demon Slayer is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. For more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you make of these new Demon Slayer posters? Are you hyped for the anime's fourth season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.