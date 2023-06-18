Demon Slayer Season 4 Announced

It's that time again, Demon Slayer fans. Today marks the finale of Demon Slayer season 3, and the epic update has got fans by the neck. Demon Slayer pulled all the stops with its latest finale to give fans an intense show, and after the episode ended, we got the announcement we've all been waiting for. As suspected, Demon Slayer will continue with a new season, and the release will bring a major arc to life.

The update came at the end of the Demon Slayer season 3 finale today in Japan. The extra-long episode closed with a shot of the Demon Slayer Corps' Hashira. With the Rock Hashira center stage, the key visual showcases the top fighters of the corps before a banner took their place. It was there the Demon Slayer crew confirmed a new season is in the works, and it will adapt the Hashira Training arc.

Of course, this new season will marks the fourth for Demon Slayer. The show got its start in Fall 2019 with season one, and the first order brought 26 episodes with it. By the time season two went live, fans were given a total of 18 episodes though 7 of them re-adapted content from Demon Slayer's hit film. Now, it seems Demon Slayer season 3 followed that same count with 11 total episodes, and now all eyes are on the next season of Demon Slayer.

After all, the Swordsmith Village arc had a lot to parse through, and it has put Tanjiro on a whole new level. Thanks to Mitsuri and Muichiro, Tanjiro is now stronger than ever, and he has the blade to prove it. Muzan's army of Upper Moons just lost two fighters, and of course, the finale of Demon Slayer season 3 left everyone stunned when Nezuko showed off their new power. She is now the demon chosen to withstand the sun, so of course, you know her gift will put her in Muzan's sights.

When Demon Slayer season 4 goes live, fans can expect to see Tanjiro train even harder as he reunites with his close friends. It takes more than strength to become a Hashira, but we know Tanjiro has it within him to succeed. At this point, no formal release window has been given for Demon Slayer season 4, so fans will have to wait and see when the new episodes will drop.

For now, you can always brush up on Demon Slayer through Hulu or Crunchyroll. For more information on the hit Shonen Jump title, you can read its synopsis here:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about this latest Demon Slayer teaser? What do you want to see from the Hashira Training arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.