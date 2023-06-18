Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale Is Crashing Streaming Services

It would put things lightly to say Demon Slayer fans have the numbers to rival an army. The community is massive, and it has spread across the globe. The group has been in full force this season as Demon Slayer season 3 has kept audiences on its toes, and today marks the end of the Swordsmith Village arc. And as many suspected, the fandom's eagerness to watch the Demon Slayer finale is breaking streaming services.

As you can see on Twitter, sites like Crunchyroll are trending as fans are doing their best to tune into Demon Slayer. It wasn't long ago the extra-long finale hit the site, but pockets of users have been unable to access the finale. There is no official reason as to why users are getting these errors, but given the demand surrounding Demon Slayer's season 3 finale, you can assume streaming services are having their bandwidth stretched.

(Photo: Down Detector)

It definitely takes a big series to challenge the likes of Crunchyroll. If you did not know, the company has become the face of anime streaming globally, so it has the tech to back up viewers all over the world. Only shows like Dragon Ball Super and Jujutsu Kaisen have been able to test its servers before now. So of course, you can see why Demon Slayer is now on the list.

If you want to go into the Demon Slayer season 3 finale unspoiled, we recommend you log off from the Internet for a hot minute. Spoilers are abound on social media as this big finale features some key moments. From Nezuko to Tanjiro, our heroes all get a moment to shine in this finale, so it is not one to sully!

Crunchyroll when the Demon Slayer finale airs #DemonSlayerSeason3 pic.twitter.com/pxsvokVTOm — David (@thatguydavid718) June 18, 2023

For those who are not caught up with Demon Slayer, well – we wish you luck binging its catalog today as demand for the series is at a high. You can always watch the show in full through Hulu and Crunchyroll when fewer people are trying to access the anime. You can also check out the Demon Slayer manga as creator Koyoharu Gotouge finished the series years ago. So for more information on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

