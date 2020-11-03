Demon Slayer Becomes the First to Top Big Manga Milestone

✖

With Demon Slayer's first feature length film released into theaters in Japan, the Shonen series has been shattering records in theaters and it seems like the manga continues to follow suit as a new listing shows that the printed story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends has once again reached a milestone. Though the story within the pages of the manga came to an end earlier this year, it's clear that fans of the Shonen franchise are still picking up copies of the insanely popular series that remains one of the biggest anime on the block currently!

In total, there have been twenty two volumes of Demon Slayer's manga, and in an insane twist, said volumes filled all twenty two of the top spots in Japan's comic sales chart for the week of October 19th. As the movie continues to ramp up awareness for the series, placing Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends aboard a runaway train that is fit to bursting with demons and monsters. With the main crew of demon slayers joined by the insanely powerful Rengoku, it's clear that the Shonen series has most definitely struck a chord among anime fans and will continue to break records across anime and manga!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Fans of Demon Slayer are awaiting a number of announcements from the anime franchise, with the most popular being when the anime series will return for a second season from the animation studio of Ufotable. Though there has yet to be any official confirmation, a season two definitely seems as if it is a sure fire bet at this point considering the popularity of the franchise overall and rumors are beginning to swirl, especially with the success of its first movie. Though the Mugen Train won't be "reaching the station" in North America until next year, fans are already chomping at the bit to see this brand new adventure.

A sequel to the finished story of the manga is also something that fans of the series are crossing their fingers for, and we definitely wouldn't be surprised to one day see either a new generation of demon slayers take the charge, if not a story focusing on side characters such as Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the other monster hunters!

What do you think of Demon Slayer's manga hitting a new milestone in terms of sales? Do you think we'll see a sequel to the series in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!

Via ANN