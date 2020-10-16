Demon Slayer Cosplay Dangerously Recreates Rengoku's Fiery Attacks

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big debut feature film is now making huge waves in theaters in Japan, and now one cosplay has tapped into this fervor by recreating some of Rengoku's fiery attacks. Kyojuro Rengoku was introduced alongside the other Hashira towards the tail end of the anime's first season, and it ended with a tease that Rengoku would be joining the fight in full for the next arc. This turned out to be the feature film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, and now fans have been seeing a whole new side of the fiery favorite.

With the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series now a full fledged film, Rengoku's flaming power is on full display in anime form. For those outside of Japan patiently waiting to see Rengoku in action when the film releases sometime early next year, artist @philmizuno (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has recreated Rengoku's flame breathing techniques with some dangerous looking cosplay. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Mizuno (@philmizuno) on Oct 16, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

Demon Slayer's Mugen Train film has been a huge hit in a surprisingly short time as the film has sold over ten million tickets in the little over two weeks since it first released in Japan, and a large part of this success is due to the fact that Rengoku is finally getting into the fight within the film. As one of the fan favorites those who have read the manga have wanted to see more of in the anime, there has been a lot of hype over Rengoku's debut action.

This was even boosted by series creator Koyoharu Gotouge as well as they even returned to the series for a special prequel chapter all about Rengoku leading into the events of the new film. That's just only the tip of the hype iceberg for Rengoku, really. But what do you think? Are you excited to see Kyojuro Rengoku fight in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train?

What kind of moves are you hoping to see him display in the new film? Do you think Rengoku being in action is one of the reasons the film has been such a big hit in a short time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!