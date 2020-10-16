Demon Slayer Movie Delivers Big Update to Total Box Office Gross

✖

Demon Slayer has been in the news for weeks now and with very good reason. If you have been paying attention, you may have heard the hit anime put out its first film last month overseas amidst the pandemic. The debut of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has since become a trending topic because of its insane box office haul. And thanks to a new update, fans know how much money the movie has nabbed so far.

Thanks to a recent report out of Japan, fans know how the box office is shaping up for Demon Slayer. As it turns out, the ambitious film has grossed more than $150,691,000 USD as of right now. That means it has earned this kind of cash in just 17 days, and it has done so only in Japan as Demon Slayer hasn't been released internationally as of yet.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Film has earned a total of ¥15,799,365,450 with 11,891,254 admissions over a 17 day period in Japanese Theatres. With this, It is currently the 10th highest grossing movie in Japanese Box Office history. https://t.co/IfT7D28NY9 — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) November 2, 2020

Clearly, this total is insane, and it is about to put the U.S. box office to shame for 2020. The highest-grossing movie in the United States for 2020 is Bad Boys for Life at just over $200 million. Fans have no doubt Demon Slayer will hurdle that milestone in no more than two weeks. And if that is the case, Demon Slayer will be on its way to making history with its insane haul.

With theaters shuttered around much of the world, the debut of Demon Slayer shows us how entertainment can begin again once efforts to mitigate COVID work properly. Japanese audiences have flooded theaters to see Demon Slayer because of the franchise's popularity and the nation's care of COVID. Cases are still present in Japan, but communal efforts to stay the virus are ever-present in much of the country. So if you're looking for ways to jumpstart your domestic box office, well - you only have to look at Japan to see how it's done.

Do you think Demon Slayer's movie will nab the top spot at Japan's box office? Or will the film stall before then?