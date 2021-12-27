Demon Slayer Gives Tanjiro a Surprise With New Promotion

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba revealed a surprised, sudden promotion for Tanjiro Kamado and the others with Season 2’s newest episode! The second season is now a few episodes into the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and with this new arc setting up the major demon threat with the previous episode, now is the time for Tanjiro and the others to make their move. But while preparing for what’s to come next against such a powerful demon, Tanjiro suddenly found out that he’s grown in some surprising ways as well since he last checked.

Throughout the second season thus far, Tanjiro has been operating under the assumption that he’s one of the lowest ranked within the Demon Slaying Corps. But as fans saw through his training period and taking on increasingly tougher missions following the fight on the Mugen Train, Tanjiro has been rising through the ranks (unbeknownst to himself) and has now risen to the level of Kanoe, the fourth rank from the bottom, along with Inosuke and Zenitsu. The trio’s working their way to the top!

Episode 4 off the Entertainment District arc sees Tengen Uzui reveal that the demon they’ll be facing is one of the Upper Ranks. Now that Zenitsu has been captured and presumed dead, Tengen wants Tanjiro and the others to escape since this fight is beyond their ability. Tanjiro wonders if it’s because they’re the lowest ranked fighters, but Inosuke surprises him with a new reveal. Inosuke has figured out that the Demon Slayers have been marking them since they first joined. Flexing their muscles in their hand together with calling for it reveals their rank.

It breaks down like this:

Kinoe Kinoto Hinoe Hinoto Tsuchinoe Tsuchinoto (Kanao is ranked here, as an example) Kanoe (where Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu now are) Kanoto Mizunoe Mizunoto

So the three of them have worked their way to the seventh rank, but Tanjiro had no idea about the rankings or how to check them. That means it was quite the hilarious surprise to reveal how something so big had slipped past Tanjiro, and honestly reveals how little those titles or ranks really mean to someone like him. But what do you think of Tanjiro moving up the ranks over the seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!