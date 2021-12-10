Demon Slayer Season 2 Shows Off Tanjiro’s New Training Phase

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba showed off Tanjiro Kamado’s new training phase with the newest episode of the anime! After spending the first few weeks of the new season reliving the events of the Mugen Train arc first seen in the feature film, the anime has now kicked off its new arc in full. That means Tanjiro and the others are finally moving beyond the fallout of the fight on that pivotal train, and they are making good on each of their promises to get much stronger to be able to handle the next major threat that came around.

Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu are finally moving beyond the Mugen Train with the first episode of the Entertainment District arc, and here they are making good on the promise they made to themselves and in Kyojuro Rengoku’s honor to get stronger. As the first episode reveals, the three of them have undergone a tough new training regiment in order to heal themselves following the Mugen Train fight and to make sure they are as ready as they can be for the next Upper Rank fight to come.

The first episode of the Entertainment District arc first sees Tanjiro closing up some loose ends from the Mugen Train arc, and with it also gets some notable clues about the source of the Hinokami Kagura technique. Through those fights he had learned his real limits with its use, and knows how much he needs to improve with it in order to make it a viable technique he can use in the middle of a real fight. With this first episode, it’s revealed that Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu spent four months training themselves once more.

The three of them have become so strong that they each can handle individual demon slaying missions all on their own, and while we don’t get to see the full extent of their respective training, it’s clear that the three of their bodies have improved in some major ways as well. It seems that ready or not, we’ll see whether or not that training was fully effective as the three of them are already teaming with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, for their next major mission in the titular Entertainment District next.

What do you think? Do you believe Tanjiro has improved enough during his four months of new training? Curious to see how strong the three of them have become since their fight on the Mugen Train? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!