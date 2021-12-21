Demon Slayer Puts Zenitsu in Danger With New Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has put Zenitsu Agatsuma in the danger crosshairs with the cliffhanger from the newest episode! The second season of the anime is now making its way through the Entertainment District arc, and with it has placed Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu in the midst of the Yoshiwara District. The new dangerous mission this time is to find the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui’s missing wives, but the previous episode revealed that there was a dangerous demon lurking in the district. With the newest episode of the series, we got to see just how dangerous this new demon actually was.

The newest episode of the series raised these stakes even more as the demon was fully unleashed. It was soon revealed that the demon hiding amongst all of the courtesans was a demon named Daki, a member of the Upper Ranks of the Twelve Moons working under Muzan Kibutsuji. She’s got a dangerous ability to use her scarves to reach out long distances throughout the district, and that power was seen used wrapping around Zenitsu as the newest episode of the anime came to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 3 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc revealed that it was actually Zenitsu’s house that the demon had been lurking in. The cliffhanger from the previous episode teased it was Inosuke who had stumbled onto the house where Daki had been hiding (with Tengen’s wife Makio even seen in Daki’s clutches as the episode came to an end), but this was only a demonstration of the kinds of things Daki could do. When Zenitsu comes face to face with her (as she’s in disguise), fans get a close look at her true personality.

It was soon revealed that Daki is just as brutal as one would expect from a demon, and after Zenitsu goes as far as touching her, she knocks him out cold with a single punch. Following the end credits of the episode, Zenitsu can be seen healing up before Daki’s scarves wrap around him. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not Zenitsu is going to survive going through such an ordeal against a demon that has already said to have killed multiple Hashira.

What do you think? How did you feel about this cliffhanger in Demon Slayer’s newest episode? How are you liking the Entertainment District arc so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!