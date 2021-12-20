Demon Slayer Season 2 Unleashes Daki in the Anime at Last

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally introduced the anime’s next major demon villain, Daki, with the newest episode of the series! The second season is finally making its way through the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and as expected, things are moving pretty quickly from episode to episode. The first pair of episodes for this new arc set up quick the intense mission for Tanjiro and the others as they are sneaking through the Yoshiwara District for Tengen’s missing wives, but the newest episode raised the stakes even more than Tanjiro might be ready for.

The third episode of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc finally makes good on the introduction of its major demon villain that had been teased through previous promotional materials ever since the arc was first announced. Daki, a member of the Upper Ranks that has been hiding out in entertainment districts just like this one for several generations and has been devouring and killing Hashira all along the way. This is going to be Tanjiro and the others’ toughest opponent to date if her introduction episode is anything to go by.

The third episode of the series revealed that it was Zenitsu who was actually working in the same courtesan house where Daki had been hiding out. Although the previous cliffhanger had teased that a demon had been holding Tengen’s wife Makio in the house Inosuke had been working in, it was soon revealed in this episode that this was only something Daki had done during the day as she uses her scarves as pieces of her body. We soon get a full look at her much later when she’s confronted by another woman.

This woman tells stories of a line of Oiran that all had “Hime” in their name but shared some similar characteristics, and Daki soon murders her in her full form as a result of finding out her secret. Soon it’s revealed that Muzan approached her directly about the new slayers lurking in her town, and confirmed she is not only the Upper Rank Six (which means she’s on the same tier of strength as Akaza) and has killed seven Hashira over the years. So expect to see a lot more of this demon when the fighting breaks out!

What did you think of Daki's full debut in Demon Slayer's newest episode? Are you excited to see when Tanjiro and the others will be fighting Daki as the season continues?