Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training is Now in Theaters

The day has arrived once again for the Demon Slayer Corps to hit the silver screen in North America. Thanks to the success of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which remains the number-one anime film of all time, Tanjiro and his fellow monster hunters continue to make their way to theaters. If you have some free time this weekend and are looking to check out Ufotable's latest effort, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training is now playing in a theater near you.

Much like Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village, the latest film in the popular shonen franchise is compiling episodes from the previous season, along with the season arriving this year. The new movie will splice the final episodes of season three along with the first installment of season four, with the latter having yet to hit the small screen. Demon Slayer's fourth season will begin this April, as Tanjiro will reunite with Inosuke and Zenitsu to amplify their training.

Demon Slayer: The Hashira Hit The Big Screen

Anime has been growing in size in recent years in North America, with many films hitting it big at the box office. Most recently, Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron became the biggest movie of its opening weekend in the West, being the first movie from Hayao Miyazaki to do so. It will be interesting to see if the latest film following the Demon Slayer Corps will take the top spot for this weekend's box office.

If you want to learn more about the latest film focusing on the Demon Slayer Corps, here's how Crunchyroll describes the latest silver screen showing, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

