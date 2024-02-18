Demon Slayer Celebrates Anime's 5th Anniversary With Special Promo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is celebrating the 5th Anniversary of its anime series this year, and it's kicking things off with a special new promo highlighting how far it's come! The anime adaptation for Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga kicked off its run back in 2019, and the franchise has grown to a massive size in the years since. While the anime or manga weren't a massive hit out of the gate, the later weeks of the anime's debut season exploded to make the franchise one of the most popular new anime franchises in recent memory.

Both the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc feature film released after helped to catapult the series into a whole new stratosphere, and has since made anime releases in general more popular and well received in the last few years. Like the anime or not, the series has helped to popularize anime releases in general in these last five years. It's an impact felt across the entire world, and you can get nostalgic with Demon Slayer's 5th Anniversary promo below.

What's Next for Demon Slayer 2024?

Demon Slayer Season 4 will be premiering some time later this Spring, but has yet to confirm a release date for the new episodes as of the time of this writing. The anime will be tackling the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga, and fans will get their chance to see the hour long premiere early in theaters as part of the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- movie event hitting later this month. Releasing in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on February 23rd, Aniplex and Crunchyroll tease the event as such:

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

