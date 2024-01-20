Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Movie U.S. Release Date Announced

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be returning for its highly anticipated fourth season later this Spring, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- movie has set its release date for the United States ahead of the anime's big comeback! Demon Slayer Season 4 is likely one of the biggest franchise returns fans are curious to see in action this Spring, and much like the third season, the TV anime is getting ready for its comeback with a special tour around the world that will see its Season 4 premiere episode hit theaters long before it airs on TV.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- has announced its global release dates across theaters, and the film will be hitting screens (including IMAX formats) in the United States on February 23rd. This new film will feature the final hour long episode from the Swordsmith Village Arc and will then be followed up with the hour long Season 4 premiere episode, to give fans an early look at the new season before it kicks off in full some time later this April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Check out the trailer below.

What Is the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Movie?

As for what to expect from the new Demon Slayer event movie, Aniplex and Crunchyroll tease Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- as such, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

The global release dates for the film break down as such:

February 21: Malta

Malta February 22: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela

Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela February 23: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States February 24: Estonia, France (note: two-day event screening), Switzerland (French-speaking), and select countries in French-speaking Africa

Estonia, France (note: two-day event screening), Switzerland (French-speaking), and select countries in French-speaking Africa February 27: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

Are you going to go to the movies to see Demon Slayer's new premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!