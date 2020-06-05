Demon Slayer: Ufotable Releases Public Statement on Tax Fraud Charges

✖

The company behind Demon Slayer has seen some big success with the release of the insanely popular anime series last year, but Ufotable has run into a big hurdle when it comes to the announcement that they were facing tax fraud charges, with the animation studio releasing a public statement regarding the charges. Ufotable, which has also been responsible for other series such as God Eater and Fate/Zero, was quick to let fans around the world know about what they were doing in response to these charges and how they were looking to make amends!

Ufotable was originally created in 2000 by former employees of TMS Entertainment, another large player in the medium of anime, starting it's tenure with the anime series known as Knight Hunters: White Cross that followed four assassins that happen to work at a flower shop. Ufotable has been known for giving their anime series a high level of fluid motion, and it's definitely one of the reasons that Demon Slayer became as big of a hit as it has become. A second season hasn't yet been confirmed by Ufotable, but the studio will be returning for the upcoming feature length film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train!

Twitter User KaroshiMyriad shared the translation from the popular animation studio, documenting how they have now paid back the full amount of what they owed, which totaled over one million dollars, and are currently complying with federal mandates in order to change their environment to make sure this doesn't happen again:

Ufotable has apologized for tax fraud incidents that happened between 2014 to 2018. They have now paid back the full amount that they have owed. In order to improve production environment and create better works, they will comply with authorities while reforming management. https://t.co/ffARGw2qde — Kars (@KaroshiMyriad) June 3, 2020

Hikaru Kondo, the president of Ufotable, was also charged with tax evasion himself, apparently storing a percentage of funds from Ufotable shops and placing them into a safe! The tax evasion charges haven't seemed to put a stop to their current projects, though we'd imagine that the coronavirus certainly has. Needless to say, we'll keep you posted on any further developments when it comes to this story!

